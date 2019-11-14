Protesters may try again to shut down Oakland School Board meeting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Protesters may try for a fourth time to disrupt a meeting of the Oakland Unified School District Board.Parents and teachers are angry about district plans to close a number of schools to save money. At last month's meeting, the protest escalated into a clash with police.Teachers from several different schools gathered after class at Oakland High and chanted to gear up for Wednesday night's protest. Oakland Unified spokesman John Sasaki told me the meeting will be open to the public-- initially, at least."There's a contingency in place in case protesters try to takeover the meeting as they've done the couple of meetings," he said.At the Oct. 23 meeting, protestors clashed with police inside the meeting room after a protester jumped over a barricade separating them from the school board. Several arrests were made.Miles Murray-- an english teacher at Oakland High said, "There was no threat to the board, but there is a threat to their business because we don't want them to be closing down these schools."Last meeting, the board moved to an upstairs room for security, and left the public in the meeting hall to watch them on closed circuit TV.Parents and teachers are angry that the district is closing schools like Kaiser elementary due to declining enrollment. Some teachers believe the district wants to replace them with charter schools."Charter schools tend to cherry-pick the kids-- we don't. We accept everyeone. We give everyone the same opportunity," said Oakland High Computer Science teacher Diane Johnson.Sasaki says the district would be shooting itself in the foot by favoring charter schools."That would mean all the jobs in the district would go away because they get the money directly from the state, by-passing the district" he said.