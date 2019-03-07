Education

Richmond High School cancels classes again, explains the issue

Richmond High School cancelled classes for a second day because of a power outage.

By
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Richmond High School cancelled classes for a second day because of a power outage. They were hoping to have school open Thursday but the issue still isn't fixed.

"Tuesday afternoon, there was a power outage in the area and that effected the main breaker at the school. Once the main breaker was disabled, our staff and contractor worked to figure out the problem and a part was ordered. It traveled up from LA and arrived overnight and early this morning while our contractors were working on it they realized the part didn't quite fit. It was the right part but the wrong connection," said Marcus Walton, the district's spokesperson.

RELATED: Power outages cause Chevron refinery flaring, Richmond High School closure

PG&E confirms there was an area-wide outage Tuesday because of equipment failure. Crews made repairs and power was restored by 10 p.m.

"Everything else around here came back up except Richmond High School. There was equipment at Richmond High that was no longer working after the outage," said Walton.

They don't know why but do not suspect foul play.



Some students did not get the word that classes have been cancelled and showed up for school. Administrators say this is a good time for parents to check the numbers the school has on file.

"As long as parents have updated phone numbers and email addresses they were notified," Walton said.

Officials brought in a generator to power the school so classes can resume Friday.

