'Most families can afford this': Entrepreneur Jason Calacanis responds to criticism of job posting for 'best teacher' for pandemic pod

"Looking for the best 4-6th grade teacher in Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract, that will beat whatever they are getting paid, to teach 2-7 students in my back yard," tweeted Jason Calacanis.
The offer includes a finder's fee to help him locate the right candidate.
"If you know this teacher, refer them & we hire them, I will give you a $2k UberEats gift card," added Calacanis.
Calacanis, an angel investor and entrepreneur, says he wants to hire a teacher because he believes "something is lost when we put our kids in front of a webcam as opposed to a group of their peers."
Calacanis joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" on Wednesday to elaborate on his idea.
He said the majority of applicants so far for the teaching position are unemployed.
Students would obtain a spot in the learning pod for free, based on merit, he said.
VIDEO: Pandemic pod dangers: Here's what parents need to know
"We're not trying to steal a public school teacher," he said.
Calacanis said his idea is an "important discussion," as distance learning did not work for his elementary-age kids.
He doesn't believe schools will reopen and if they do, he believes schools will see a situation similar to what's happened in Major League Baseball.
He also believes teachers won't want to risk going into classrooms.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Bay Area school districts share reopening plans
He expanded on the idea of starting a "microschool" in his blog.
"It's becoming very clear to me that school isn't going to be the starting, or be the same, this September, as many of us hoped it would. Given this, our family has decided to start a microschool in the Bay Area starting this fall. We expect somewhere between one to five students, and we are starting the search for an teacher who wants to be apart of the microschool revolution/evolution."
He says the ideal teacher would have five years experience.
Calacanis has received some backlash since tweeting about the job opening on Sunday.
VIDEO: A day in the life of a preschool in SF amid COVID-19 crisis
One person tweeted, "everything that's wrong with the Bay Area all wrapped up in a nice little tweet."
"The public flaunting of your wealth I think is the bit that's going to have people rolling their eyes at you," tweeted another user.
"There are tens of millions of folks out of work. 10 student pod for 6 hours @$20-40 an hour = $120-240 a day.. that's $12-24 per student - & your keep the remote public teacher to do the webcam calls with the curriculum most families can afford this, & u can give scholarships," tweeted Calacanis.
Watch the full interview with Jason Calacanis above.
