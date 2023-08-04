This San Francisco bar is in running for America's Best Restroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area loo is in contention to be named the best bathroom in the country.

Maybe you've been to the restroom in the bar El Rio in San Francisco.

One of the bathrooms at El Rio in San Francisco's Mission District is pictured. El Rio

It features ADA-accessible, unisex stalls with vibrant yellow tiles and a black-and-white wave design.

Other restrooms in the bar have brightly colored and patterned tile or paint with back lit mirrors.

It's running against other bathrooms in restaurants and hotels across the country for 2023 America's Best Restroom.

