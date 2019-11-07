64 years after his death, CGI of James Dean to star in new film

I’m sure he’d be thrilled 🙄



— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2019

— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 6, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- American actor James Dean died in a car crash at 24 in 1955, but is expected to be resurrected on the big screen.The actor best known for "The Rebel Without a Cause" and "East of Eden" wasin a new film about the Vietnam War.Filmmakers behind the independent film, "Finding Jack" say Dean will appear through computer-generated imagery, also known as CGI.According to The Hollywood Reporter, film directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh secured the rights to use Dean's image from his family. A digital James Dean will be assembled through old footage and photos, then voiced by another actor.Several actors, such as Chris Evans and Elijah Woods, are saying this is a bad idea.In a tweet, Evans said:Woods retweeted the news with:The upcoming action film is based on Gareth Crocker's book and Dean is set to portray the character Rogan.