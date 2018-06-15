COUNTY FAIR

Alameda County Fair kicks off in Pleasanton

EMBED </>More Videos

The Alameda County Fair will be kicking off today with a cattle drive through the streets of Pleasanton. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Fair kicked off Friday with a cattle drive through the streets of Pleasanton.

They expect half a million people to come through these gates this year.

VIDEO: Cattle drive through Pleasanton kicks off Alameda Co. Fair
EMBED More News Videos

You could say there was a stampede getting into the Alameda County Fair when the gates opened up Friday morning.



There will be less walking this year, for the first time the fair has a gondola to take you from one end of the fair to another. There are rides, concerts and animals and food.

This year they are bringing back the cattle drive, and turned downtown Pleasanton into the Wild West.

Blue Oyster Cult is playing Friday night. The fair is open through July 8.

Click here to learn more about the fair!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcounty fairfoodmusicalameda countyPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cattle drive in Pleasanton kicks off Alameda Co. Fair
COUNTY FAIR
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More county fair
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News