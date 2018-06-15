Alameda County Fair kicks off in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --The Alameda County Fair kicked off Friday with a cattle drive through the streets of Pleasanton.
They expect half a million people to come through these gates this year.
VIDEO: Cattle drive through Pleasanton kicks off Alameda Co. Fair
There will be less walking this year, for the first time the fair has a gondola to take you from one end of the fair to another. There are rides, concerts and animals and food.
This year they are bringing back the cattle drive, and turned downtown Pleasanton into the Wild West.
Blue Oyster Cult is playing Friday night. The fair is open through July 8.
