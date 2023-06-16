Here's what to know about the Alameda County Fair opening Friday, including the pig racing

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Tucked into the heart of Pleasanton, the stage is set for the Alameda County Fair, with the smell of curly fries and deep-fried Oreos already wafting over the midway.

Doors open to the fair on Friday, June 16 at noon.

"So fair food is really the reason people are coming back every year, we've got the classics! You can see over here, we've got a foot and a half long corn dog from west coast weenies, as well as a brick of curly fries," Megan Kreider, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Fair said.

Complete with all the classic rides, games and yes, even pig racing.

"It's not like your normal racing, it is a family-friendly show for sure, we have the cutest little athletes spinning around that track, sizzling as I like to call it, all day, we have a bunch of different shows as well as a children's tractor pull," 'Cookie,' a professional pig racer said.

On a more serious note, fair officials are making safety a top priority.

That's in response to what happened at the Contra Costa County Fair last month when a series of fights among teenagers forced officials to close the grounds early, while requiring minors to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 5 p.m.

"We do have Alameda County Sheriff's here on-site at all times so if something were to occur, there's a quick response time and ensuring that guest and staff safety," Kreider said.

For music lovers, the fair has a lengthy lineup of big artists performing throughout the summer, including Jesse McCartney, Ashanti, the Bay Area's own E-40, and country star Leann Rimes, just to name a few.

But keep in mind, concert tickets do not include fair admission this year, so if you plan to attend a concert, you still need to buy a general admission fair ticket or season pass to access the fairgrounds.

"It is new this year, we had a big sale starting back in December, so it ended yesterday evening but just to give people the opportunity to take advantage of the discounted prices with their admission," Kreider said.

The fair runs through July 9 and is closed every Monday and Tuesday, with the exception of the 3rd and 4th of July.

