Fights lead to early closure of Contra Costa Co. Fair, new chaperone policy on final day

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County Fair officials closed the grounds early Saturday due to a series of fights among teenagers. They implemented a safety measure on Sunday saying any minor had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 5 p.m.

Video shared with ABC7 News shows two groups of teens arguing before a fight broke out. A vendor at the event says the fight grew so large, it damaged several attractions.

"I had never seen anything like that. Never," the vendor, who asked us not to share her name, said. "It was a big ruckus man. Like three different times, two girls started out beefing with each other and next thing you know everybody was piled on top of everybody."

The fair posted a message on social media:

"We want to ensure that the Fair remains a SAFE and FUN environment for all families and friends to gather and make memories. So, for the last day of the Contra Costa County Fair, Sunday 5/21/23, we are implementing a Chaperone Policy."

Others who go to the fair every year say it was heartbreaking to see fights happening.

"Very disappointed," said Velma Wilson, an Antioch resident. "And to have the fair shut down early. Our fair is one of the smallest in terms of time spent."

We reached out to the fair directors and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office, and we are waiting to hear back. Wilson says parents need to do better to prevent children from causing these fights.

"We need to teach our children, when you come into these spaces, this is not to come to create an unsafe environment," she said.

