Families head to Bay Area county fairs to enjoy hot summer weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures hit as high as 99 degrees in parts of the Bay Area while the Alameda County Fair was in full swing. Many said it felt like the way it was supposed to following the weeks of spring like temperatures.

"Every year we come here there are always some hot days, but it is the fair right? Summer fair," said Mark Freitas, who came from Union City.

Many were finding spots of shade to escape the heat. The fair had numerous areas where people could go inside for air conditioning. The water ride was the most popular ride of the day.

"It is finally warmer outside, ditching those cooler temperatures come to the fair and enjoy a ice cream or a cold beer, whatever you are into," said Megan Kreider, the fair spokesperson. "Be sure to stay hydrated, encourage the hats the sunglasses, the sunscreen."

Hot temperatures are expected all weekend. Fair officials expect the heavier crowds to be coming in the evening times.

Another fair just its opened for its first day in the North Bay.

The heat is on in San Rafael, where it was a challenge for some folks to keep cool on the first day of the Marin County Fair.

There was a long line when the gates opened for the kickoff of the Fair, where the food was fried, the rides were cranking and the sun was hot. Very hot. The Moder family from Rohnert Park came prepared.

"We bring an umbrella, we put on sunscreen, caps if we need them. We also brought a portable fan for a breeze in case there wasn't one today," said Xon Moder.

There was no breeze on Friday unless you were riding the 'Scorpion' or cascading down the Super Slide, catching some air.

"If you come to the Marin County Fair, we have lots of places to keep your cool, there are water stations throughout the fairgrounds," said fair spokesperson Laine Hendricks.

We're glad this water station is here because it keeps you hydrated, we don't want to buy juice or sugar drinks, this will be a lifesaver today," said Guy Harris from Novato.

"I'm having a refreshing Dole Whip, it's hot. Finally, the heat came right, the fog receded," said Tina Fidler from Richmond.

The Marin County Fair is open through July 4, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

