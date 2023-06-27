4th of July events: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thinking of doing something fun this Fourth of July?

Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.

Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.

EAST BAY

The Hornet Museum's 4th of July

Tuesday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Hornet Museum

We will have 2 no-host bars, Food Truck Mafia with multiple food options, DJ Samoa Boy spinning tunes, the Swinging Blue Stars and much more to entertain you.

NORTH BAY

Sonoma's Hometown 4th of July Parade, Celebration and Fireworks Show

Tuesday, July 4 - 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sonoma Plaza

The Parade begins at 10 am winding its way around the town's historic Plaza. After the parade, enjoy an old-fashioned festival with food, drink and game booths by Sonoma's non-profit organizations. The 4th of July festival concludes around 5 pm when all eyes shift to the skies at dusk above General Vallejo's field for the spectacular fireworks show that lasts approximately 45 minutes.

Fourth of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash

Tuesday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Healdsburg Plaza

The event is a fun attraction for the Healdsburg community to celebrate the founding of our nation. Enjoy live music and activities, including: lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the Plaza. The parade begins at 11:00 AM.

Sausalito 4th of July Festivities

Tuesday, July 4 - 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

City of Sausalito

This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks!

Petaluma Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Tuesday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Look to the skies on the evening of July 4th, 2023 to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma!

Petaluma Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes

Tuesday, July 4 - 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

This event will feature: The Petaluma East-Side Farmers' Market, a bike parade at 12:00pm, bike decorating station, FREE bike valet provided by Bike Petaluma, a craft station, kids activities, a dog costume contest, and MORE!

PENINSULA

Half Moon Bay Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade, Block Party & Festival

Tuesday, July 4 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Street, Half Moon Bay

This year marking it's 52nd rendition, Half Moon Bay's beloved Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade along with a Pancake Breakfast, Block Party & Festival takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration. The parade starts at 12 noon and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO

Fisherman's Wharf - 4th of July

Tuesday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Wharf

We invite you to come down to the Waterfront to enjoy the day! A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 pm. Our neighborhood restaurants, activities, and retail shops in Fisherman's Wharf WILL be open.

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest

Saturday, July 1 & Tuesday, July 4 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lower Polk Street

The Fourth of July Pub Crawl will be a two-day event for 2022! Join us on Saturday, July 2 or Monday, July 4 for a day filled with amazing drink specials, DJs, dancing and lot of Independence Day fun.

SOUTH BAY

Rose, White, & Blue Parade and Festival

Tuesday, July 4 - 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Alameda, San Jose

The Rose, White & Blue Parade is a historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses, and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral and agricultural heritage.

