Very limited fog this morning will mean sunshine appears fast and we will warm quickly today. A heat advisory begins at 11 a.m. this morning.

Dozens of cooling centers open in South Bay for weekend heatwave

The heat is on as the Bay Area experiences its first heatwave of the summer season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that includes from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

RELATED: Hottest weather since October set to hit parts of Bay Area; Heat Advisory going into effect

Several cooling center locations have been activated in the South Bay for residences to beat the heat.

VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

Campbell Community Center

1 West Campbell Avenue

Campbell, CA 95008

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Hours of Operation:

Friday, Jun. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.

Gilroy, CA 95020

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA 94022

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA 95070

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Road

Los Altos, CA 94024

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Library

270 Forest Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Jun. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

College Terrace Library

2300 Wellesley St.

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mitchell Park Library

3700 Middlefield Rd

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, June 30 from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Rinconada Library

1213 Newell Rd.

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northside Branch Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Clara Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Road

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 Closed

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San José, 95124

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Emma Prusch Farm Park

647 S. King Rd.

San José, 95116

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San José, 95116

Hours of Operation:

Friday, June 30, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live