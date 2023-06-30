Dozens of cooling centers open in South Bay for weekend heatwave

The heat is on as the Bay Area experiences its first heatwave of the summer season.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that includes from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.
Several cooling center locations have been activated in the South Bay for residences to beat the heat.
Campbell Community Center
1 West Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Hours of Operation:
Friday, Jun. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St.
Gilroy, CA 95020
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave.
Saratoga, CA 95070
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Road
Los Altos, CA 94024
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Library
270 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Jun. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
College Terrace Library
2300 Wellesley St.
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mitchell Park Library
3700 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 30 from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.
Rinconada Library
1213 Newell Rd.
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa Clara Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 Closed
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San José, 95124
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Emma Prusch Farm Park
647 S. King Rd.
San José, 95116
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San José, 95116
Hours of Operation:
Friday, June 30, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
