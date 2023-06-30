Very limited fog this morning will mean sunshine appears fast and we will warm quickly today. A heat advisory begins at 11 a.m. this morning.

Hottest weather since October set to hit parts of Bay Area; Heat Advisory going into effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The heat is on, Bay Area. A Heat Advisory will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, lasting through the weekend.

For many cities away from the coast, this is the hottest weather since last October.

The first warm spell of the year is always the hardest on our bodies, especially with how cool our spring has been. Knowing the signs of heat illness will be important this weekend.

Latest forecast highs have increased a few degrees with triple digit heat expected in our warmest cities both Friday and Saturday. The coast still stays relatively mild in the 60s, 70s.

Heat will ease early next week and the 4th of July is looking pleasant with temperatures back near average.

