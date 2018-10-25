GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Ayesha Curry announces new partnership with GoDaddy

As if Ayesha Curry didn't have enough going on, she's got a new job. Curry is the new spokesperson for GoDaddy.

As if Ayesha Curry didn't have enough going on, she's got a new job. Curry is the new spokesperson for GoDaddy. The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning with the caption, "A bold and authentic #mompreneur is just the kind of mover and shaker we love to support."



Ayesha has a lot going on. Besides being a mom to three kids and the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha also runs a successful restaurant, hosts TV shows, writes cookbooks and is a spokesperson for Cover Girl.

