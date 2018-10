Ayesha Curry announces new partnership with GoDaddy

A bold and authentic #mompreneur is just the kind of mover and shaker we love to support. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @ayeshacurry. Welcome to the #GoDaddyTribe, Ayesha! pic.twitter.com/iSdkTi2M4H — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) October 25, 2018

As if Ayesha Curry didn't have enough going on, she's got a new job. Curry is the new spokesperson for GoDaddy. The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning with the caption, "A bold and authentic #mompreneur is just the kind of mover and shaker we love to support."Ayesha has a lot going on. Besides being a mom to three kids and the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry , Ayesha also runs a successful restaurant, hosts TV shows, writes cookbooks and is a spokesperson for Cover Girl.