Ayesha Curry announces new partnership with GoDaddy

A bold and authentic #mompreneur is just the kind of mover and shaker we love to support. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @ayeshacurry. Welcome to the #GoDaddyTribe, Ayesha! pic.twitter.com/iSdkTi2M4H— GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) October 25, 2018
Ayesha has a lot going on. Besides being a mom to three kids and the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha also runs a successful restaurant, hosts TV shows, writes cookbooks and is a spokesperson for Cover Girl.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Golden State Warriors.