bachelor

'The Bachelor' 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at Pilot Peter's 1st group date

LOS ANGELES -- The new "Bachelor" heartthrob, Pilot Peter, is flying onto TV screens this week, and Good Morning America got an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the first group date of the season.

The show's 25 contestants were put to the test on their first group date, buckling up for a human gyroscope.

"I'm all for pushing these women," "Bachelor" Peter Weber said. "Hopefully, they don't take themselves too seriously, you know, can joke around. I just want to push them, see them get a little goofy, dirty, and just let loose."

RELATED: Meet the cast of "The Bachelor" season 24

All of this is to show Peter they can be his co-pilot. Despite the first crazy challenge, contestant Jasmine B. said she had a great first impression of season 24's main man.

"He's so handsome. Yeah, I'm definitely very smitten by him. I think he has a way of making you feel just so comfortable," she said.

Peter also dished out details about night one, saying he gave his first rose to his mom! The parents visit the mansion right away on this first episode.

Catch the three-hour premiere of "The Bachelor" Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestelevisionabcbachelorreality television
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR
Charlize Theron loves 'Bachelor' Peter Weber
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Chris Harrison is available to marry 'Bachelor' fans
Meet the women competing on next season of 'The Bachelor'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
AccuWeather forecast: Light early morning showers
Oakland residents react to deadly laptop theft at Montclair Village
Suspect arrested after police chase in San Leandro
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural US
Show More
Leaving California: Here's what's great about it and what's bad
Developer wants to build underground affordable housing units in SF
Woman rescued from water off Half Moon Bay
'Mrs. Doubtfire' will become the latest movie turned Broadway show
Beads track recovery of premature babies at SF hospital
More TOP STORIES News