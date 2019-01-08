RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
Mattel will create a toy line inspired by the seven-member group. It includes dolls, collectible figures and games.
The El Segundo-based company made the announcement in Hong Kong this week.
RELATED: VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS' 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle
Mattel is turning to the Korean boy band for help luring a new generation of kids.
BTS is one of the best-selling music acts in the world.
Last year, the group became the first Korean pop group to top the Billboard album charts in the U.S.
Mattel, @bts_bighit & @BigHitEnt are bringing #BTSDollsOfficial to millions around the world! Follow us for #BTSxMattel updates. #BTS pic.twitter.com/6NBvG75iKl— Mattel (@Mattel) January 7, 2019