Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is teaming up with K-pop group BTS for a new line of toys.Mattel will create a toy line inspired by the seven-member group. It includes dolls, collectible figures and games.The El Segundo-based company made the announcement in Hong Kong this week.Mattel is turning to the Korean boy band for help luring a new generation of kids.BTS is one of the best-selling music acts in the world.Last year, the group became the first Korean pop group to top the Billboard album charts in the U.S.