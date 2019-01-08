ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS teaming up with Mattel for new line of dolls, collectible figures, games

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is teaming up with K-pop group BTS for a new line of toys. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is teaming up with K-pop group BTS for a new line of toys.

Mattel will create a toy line inspired by the seven-member group. It includes dolls, collectible figures and games.

The El Segundo-based company made the announcement in Hong Kong this week.

Mattel is turning to the Korean boy band for help luring a new generation of kids.

BTS is one of the best-selling music acts in the world.

Last year, the group became the first Korean pop group to top the Billboard album charts in the U.S.

