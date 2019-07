EMBED >More News Videos Dave Chappelle joins effort to save SF comedy club (1 of 3) Dave Chappelle joined comedians and politicians to address the possible displacement of the Punch Line comedy club in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Local comedians joined together on Tuesday for a rally in support of the Punch Line comedy club in San Francisco, which is expected to leave its home in the Financial District.And who better to report this news than comedian Dave Chappelle himself? ABC7 Reporter Luz Pena handed the mic to Chappelle and this is what happened.