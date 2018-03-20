Disneyland adding new Marvel attractions, replacing 'A Bug's Land'

The parks in Anaheim, Paris and Hong Kong will add experiences featuring the likes of the Avengers, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and other Marvel stars.
Disneyland Resort in California will start in 2020 with Spider-Man and the Avengers joining the existing Guardians of the Galaxy ride to become what the park describes as "a completely immersive Super Hero universe."
It will be located in space currently occupied by "a bug's land." The "It's Tough to be a Bug" show was closed this week to make way for the new experience and the rest of "a bug's land" will be closed later this summer.
In Paris, Iron Man and the Avengers will star in a new attraction opening in 2020. This summer, Disneyland Paris will host the Marvel Summer of Super Heroes, featuring a live stage production with special effects.
In Hong Kong, Disneyland will see Ant-Man and The Wasp buzzing in to join the Iron Man Experience, which opened in 2017.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
