stephen curry

Holey Guacamole: Extreme mini golf like you've never seen before

By , , and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mini golf is tough enough, but when you add in guacamole, spinning in circles and chairs of doom - it is nearly impossible. That's exactly what San Francisco resident Michael Koch faced on "Midday Live."

Koch appears on Stephen Curry's new show "Holey Moley" at 8 p.m. Thursday night. But first, he had to prove his worth against ABC7's Reggie Aqui.

Alexis Smith and Mike Nicco provide the commentary and guide us through a one-hole extreme mini golf challenge. Who came out the winner? Watch the video above to find out.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscotelevisionabcgolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News