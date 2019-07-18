Holey Guacamole: Extreme mini golf like you've never seen before

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mini golf is tough enough, but when you add in guacamole, spinning in circles and chairs of doom - it is nearly impossible. That's exactly what San Francisco resident Michael Koch faced on "Midday Live."
Koch appears on Stephen Curry's new show "Holey Moley" at 8 p.m. Thursday night. But first, he had to prove his worth against ABC7's Reggie Aqui.
Alexis Smith and Mike Nicco provide the commentary and guide us through a one-hole extreme mini golf challenge. Who came out the winner? Watch the video above to find out.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
