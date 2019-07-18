Holey Guacamole: Extreme mini golf like you've never seen before

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mini golf is tough enough, but when you add in guacamole, spinning in circles and chairs of doom - it is nearly impossible. That's exactly what San Francisco resident Michael Koch faced on "Midday Live."Koch appears on Stephen Curry's new show "Holey Moley" at 8 p.m. Thursday night. But first, he had to prove his worth against ABC7's Reggie Aqui.Alexis Smith and Mike Nicco provide the commentary and guide us through a one-hole extreme mini golf challenge. Who came out the winner? Watch the video above to find out.