HULU

Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs

EMBED </>More Videos

Will these price shifts cause customers to change their streaming service?

Hulu's traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper, while its live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month.

The announcement comes just a week after Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay for their services as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.

RELATED: Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise

This isn't the first time Hulu lowered its price after Netflix raised theirs. In 2017, a similar price shift happened.

The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after they air.

That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought without Live TV. An ad-free version stays at $12.

Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with CNN, ESPN and a few dozen other channels over the internet, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26, as Hulu seeks to make that service more profitable. The new price is comparable to a basic plan from Sony's rival PlayStation Vue, but more expensive than Google's YouTube TV and AT&T's DirecTV Now.

Hulu debuted its live-TV streaming service in 2017 and says the price increase represents the value of channels it has added, such as the CW and Discovery Channel, as well as technology upgrades.

Separately, YouTube said Wednesday that it will roll out YouTube TV to more markets so that 98 percent of U.S. households would be able to subscribe. Before, it was 85 percent. Even with the expansion, some markets won't get all of the broadcast networks because YouTube doesn't have deals with all of the local stations carrying network programs. That's a similar constraint with rival services as well.

The streaming landscape is changing as more media companies are launching their own services. Disney is launching its own streaming service in 2019 in a challenge to Netflix's dominance. WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, will also have its own service to showcase its blockbuster movies and HBO series. NBCUniversal also plans its own service in 2020.

These services will run in concert with the cable-like bundles from Hulu, YouTube and others. They are aimed at people who have cut the cord on cable services - or have never subscribed - and typically don't offer as wide a range of channels as cable.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthulunetflixtelevisiontechnologybusiness
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HULU
Hulu to provide audio service for blind customers
Consumer Catch-up: Blue Apron at Costco, Hulu allows offline viewing
California bill would prevent streaming tax
Sharing passwords for Netflix, HBO GO, could be federal crime with new ruling
More hulu
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Travel watch: Phoenix hosts spring training, with cheap flights from Oakland
5 notable films worth checking out in Mountain View this week
The very best movies screening in San Jose this week
5 ways to enjoy your week in Berkeley
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Mueller grand jury could start feeling the pinch of the government shutdown
Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons
Walmart hiring truck drivers with starting pay at nearly $90K
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Show More
49ers to get $36 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
SFMTA to tackle pedestrian safety in Central Richmond
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
More News