'The Greatest Hits': Grief, music and... time travel?

"The Greatest Hits" will take you on a wild journey through music and time.

LOS ANGELES -- Searchlight Pictures' new film, "The Greatest Hits," is a unique amalgamation of genres. Part love story, part sci-fi fantasy and part heart-wrenching drama, the movie is sure to take you on a wild journey through music and time.

After Harriet loses her boyfriend in a car accident, she finds that certain songs transport her back to different moments in the past. In her search for a song that will help prevent the accident, she can't help but get caught up in a new whirlwind of emotion when she meets David.

The film is written and directed by Ned Benson and stars Lucy Boynton, Justin Min and Austin Crute. On The Red Carpet had the opportunity to speak with them about the story.

"I've always been very tethered to my past and I never quite clocked how detrimental that can be, so I really do empathize with where she's at and the way she justifies it," Lucy Boynton, who plays Harriet explained.

Harriet meets David at a grief therapy group, where he too has suffered the loss of a loved one. The role resonated with Justin Min, who portrays David.

"As I was experiencing grief myself and sort of getting into the mindset of David, it helped me to process and heal a lot of my own personal things. So, I'm very grateful in that regard," he said.

Austin Crute, who plays Harriet's friend Morris, explained "I think music is, scientifically, it's sound to say that music is a marker for you to remember your life by."

Benson took this idea and ran with it. "It's really about the emotional power of music in our lives and how it affects us, both by throwing us back into the past, and sort of reminding us to live our lives."

"The Greatest Hits" is streaming now on Hulu.

