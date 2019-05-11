Korean Pop sensation NCT 127 plays for adoring fans in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've never heard of them, here is a breakdown of the Korean Pop sensation NCT 127.NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology-- 127 represents the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul. There are many subgroups.The band members range in numbers and ages. Some belong to a group that graduates at 18, another for younger members. They travel around the world to meet their fans, but this is their first North American tour.Their first stop is in the Bay Area.We learned all of this from fans who were outside City National Civic in San Jose.The arrival of the band's bus caused a flurry of selfies, even without the band members inside. Many arrived hours before the concert.We spoke to fans who traveled from all over the country, including Texas and Hilo, Hawaii.For Madison, who flew here with her mom, the band is a source of joy and comfort."For the last month, I've been stuck in the hospital with my grandma, and I only found comfort in their music. And they brightened my day each and every time. I listened to their music and their new album Superhuman," she said.NCT 127 played that album on Good Morning America. The K-pop sensation is just starting to hit the charts in North America, riding on the wave a growing global reach of Korean pop stars.But, don't dare compare them to BTS. NCT 127 fans have a love and loyalty for the group that's all its own."We would do anything for them," said another fan.