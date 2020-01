ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Actor Keanu Reeves was spotted casually enjoying an ice cream cone at a Baskin Robbins in Alameda on Monday.Video posted to Twitter by a user named Moy zooms in on the actor eating the treat alone. You can hear Moy and another person debating whether or not it was really him.Another photo that was posted confirmed it -- it was indeed Reeves!According to the Twitter user, Reeves is in Alameda filming the fourth "Matrix" film.