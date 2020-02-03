Arts & Entertainment

How the Oscars statue is made

BROOKLYN, New York -- It's every actor's dream to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the ultimate movie trophy is prepped and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has been "dressing" Oscar Statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern NY, about two hours out of the city, creates the statues, and then Epner Technology suits Oscar in Laser Gold, originally developed Laser Gold for Xerox and later modified the process for NASA Spacecraft.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help return the Statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Deposited by electroplating, Laser Gold is a pure 24 kt gold that is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, president of Epner Technology, walked Sandy Kenyon through the process.
Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrooklynnew york citystatueoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers fans discuss heartbreaking loss as they head back home
New travel restrictions in place at SFO due to coronavirus outbreak
Bay Area watch parties in SJ captured highs, lows of Super Bowl 54
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs rally from behind to beat 49ers, 31-20
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Benito County, health officials say
Show More
CDC confirms second Coronavirus case in Santa Clara County
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
Chef Chu's celebrates 50 years in business in Los Altos
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
More TOP STORIES News