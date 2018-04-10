ABC PRIMETIME

Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Michael Fishman about the 'Roseanne' reboot and what's coming up.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The first season of the Roseanne reboot is in full swing, and Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner) is among the cast members elated by the show's success.

"As an actor, there are very few opportunities you get where you get to do humor and we get such great comedy, but we deal with such real issues," Fishman said. "You get to deal with kind of the dark things in life, the things that people are struggling with that most shows don't want to cover, and so to get to do both of those all in one place is a special opportunity."

Among those topics are service members returning from overseas, and the impact their return has on themselves and their families as they get back to civilian life.

"There are some hiccups and hesitations there that I think fans and especially military and military families can relate to. I think that's important," Fishman said.

He also promises that we'll get to meet D.J.'s wife who is currently overseas at this point in the season. In the meantime, his character is raising their daughter, Mary.

He said it's a unique experience to get to work with child actors like Jayden Rey (Mary Conner) and Ames McNamara (Mark Conner-Healy) after having lived the experience himself.

"I had a great experience, and so for me it's important that she (Rey) have a great experience and that Ames have a great experience, so I'm kind of trying to be a support structure and make sure that they know that if there's anything they need, or any questions, I just try to be another resource to them," Fishman said.

Fishman added that tonight's episode, which highlights Becky, is a must-see! "The scenes in the OB-GYN office are some of the best that we've done throughout the show!"

Don't miss Roseanne on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
John Goodman breaks his silence on Roseanne Barr's tweet
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News