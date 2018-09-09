MISS AMERICA

Miss New York named 2019 Miss America

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss America competition set to begin: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., September 9, 2018

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Miss New York has been named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She was chosen Sunday night from among 51 contestants in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition in its 98-year history.

Instead, contestants were asked an onstage interview question by other contestants.

And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmiss americapageantbeautybeauty & lifestyleu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISS AMERICA
How Miss California got fit ahead of Miss America Competition
Santa Clara woman in the running for Miss America
PHOTOS: Miss America 2016 pageant
PHOTOS: Vanessa Williams at Miss America 2016
More miss america
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: Go back in time at the NorCal Renaissance Faire
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Halloween officially arrives at Disneyland, California Adventure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
WATCH MONDAY: Raiders season opener on ABC7
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Drone inspecting SF's Millennium Tower crashes
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving car on field with students playing football
Show More
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler weather ahead
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title in US Open
More News