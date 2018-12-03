MARVEL

New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel. (Marvel Studios)

It's a great day to be a Marvel fan.

During "Monday Night Football" on ESPN on Monday evening, the studio released the newest trailer for its upcoming film "Captain Marvel."

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.


The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
