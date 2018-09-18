ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released

Captain Marvel has arrived!



The official trailer for the newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Good Morning America.

Star Brie Larson introduced the trailer on GMA.



Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.

The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmarvelmovie newsgood morning america
ENTERTAINMENT
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Museum of Ice Cream makes San Francisco its home
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence: Food, water handouts set in isolated North Carolina city
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest to warmest, today to Thursday
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe
Support growing for Palo Alto woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
VIDEO: OPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Show More
Florence flooding drone video: 'This is Interstate 40'
Retrofitted van is woman's 80-square-foot answer to Bay Area housing woes
Oakland leaders vote to allow dockless scooters on city streets
Sacramento Co. deputy killed, another wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect
Japanese billionaire will be first private passenger on rocket trip around moon
More News