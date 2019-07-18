Arts & Entertainment

New details about where Beyonce filmed 'Spirit' music video for 'Lion King' soundtrack

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. -- Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.

The Southern California town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack. The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.

MORE: Beyonce drops 'Spirit,' new 'Lion King' song, as film premieres

The city couldn't talk about it until now.



The music video has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON "THE LION KING"

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN
'Lion King' Monopoly game: New edition features musical Pride Rock card holder, character tokens and more
Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentapple valleysan bernardino countymoviedisneybeyoncesouthern californiamusic newslion kingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News