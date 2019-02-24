OSCARS

Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments

EMBED </>More Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars kicked off with a high-energy opening by Queen with Adam Lambert. Here's what you should know about the biggest night in Hollywood.

As in years past, the ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday.

FULL LIST: 2019 Oscar nominations

PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet

RELATED: Hollywood's biggest night is here!

Where to stream the Oscars

Whether you are streaming with your cable provider, YouTubeTV or Hulu, the Academy shared ways to watch here.

Who hosted the Oscars?
There was no host this year, the Academy confirmed.

Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.

This was the show's first time without a host in three decades.

Who were the nominees?

See the full list of nominees here.

EMBED More News Videos

Find out who is nominated for an Oscar and be sure to watch the 91st Oscars Feb. 24 on ABC.



Among the notable nominees are Netflix's art piece Roma, which walked away with 10 nods. This was tied for the most with witty British comedy The Favourite. Black Panther, the most popular film at the box office in 2018, became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

Among the snubs was Bradley Cooper, who did not get nominated for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, even though he was considered a strong directing contender.

Who performed during the show?

Queen announced that they will perform with Adam Lambert during the show. Also, per tradition, the nominees for Best Original Song will be performed, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing the chart-topper "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Other performers include Jennifer Hudson and Bette Middler.

Who else was there?

The Oscars announced the A-list celebrities who presented, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Tina Fey.

How are the winners chosen?

Here's a look at how the voting works at the Oscars.

STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM THE BIG NIGHT

How the Oscars made history this year

Queen, Adam Lambert rock the Oscars with opening performance

Regina King thanks mother in emotional Oscars acceptance speech

SNL queens try target Oscar nominees with pickup lines

Marvel Cinematic Universe earns first-ever Oscar wins for "Black Panther"

Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars

'Wayne's World' stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunite at Oscars

Lady Gaga wins 1st Oscar for original song - 'Shallow'

Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for 'BlackKklansman'

Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis

OSCARS FASHION

OSCARS SUNDAY

Take a look at some of the best dressed of the night

PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet

Melissa McCarthy rocks pants and cape at the Oscars

Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet

Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet

Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends

Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars

2019 AWARDS SEASON FASHION

A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks

Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks

Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night

Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from this awards season

OSCARS FASHION HISTORY

PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

MORE GLAMOR AND GLITZ

Meet one of the hairstylists who glams up the stars for the Oscars after-party

Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars

Celebrities receive the full star treatment on Oscar night

Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist

PLAY ALONG WITH THE SHOW

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game

The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool

Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the official 2019 nominations list for your pool

Who will take home the Oscars? Sandy Kenyon's predictions

How the voting works at the Oscars

OSCARS HISTORY AND TRIVIA

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Oscars 2017 Mistake: A look back at the 'Moonlight'-'La La Land' envelope error

Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures sinks its teeth into restoring original working model shark from 'Jaws'

How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS

BUZZ BEFORE THE BIG NIGHT

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' set to continue Oscars after-party tradition

Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles

New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets

Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations

Sneak preview of Oscars Governors Ball

Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night

Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood

Netflix at the Oscars: Steven Spielberg speaks out

Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Stars come out for the Oscars nominee luncheon

Costumes from Oscar-nominated movies on display at Los Angeles museum

The most surprising thing about the red carpet

MORE ON THE NOMINEES

FULL LIST: 2019 Oscars nominees

What's the most popular Best Picture nominee? 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reigns in state-by-state search breakdown

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie

Celebrities react to nominations

Oscar nominations snubs and surprises

TOP RACES

Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees

Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead

From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress

4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor

ROMA

Will Roma become first foreign language Best Picture?

'Roma', la 'obra de arte' de Alfonso Cuarón, podría ser la primera cinta de idioma extranjera en ganar mejor película

'Roma' stars and producer enjoy their time in Oscars spotlight

GREEN BOOK

Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'

BLACK PANTHER

Impact of 'Black Panther' still resonates, one year later

'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire

The men behind two sound Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'

A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'

Journey to 'A Star Is Born': Lady Gaga aims for authentic artistic expression in first Oscar-nominated role

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper give surprise duet performance of Oscar-nominated song "Shallow"

BLACKKKLANSMAN

Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' front and center for Oscar spotlight

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Who sings in 'Bohemian Rhapsody?' Meet the man who helped Rami Malek recreate Freddie Mercury performances

OTHER FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

What's next for Glenn Close after the 2019 Oscars

Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Willem Dafoe enjoying 4th Oscar nomination for van Gogh film

Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation

'Minding the Gap' producer discusses special bond with film's director

1st time Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant relishing time in awards season spotlight

Diane Warren heads to Oscars for 10th time as songwriting nominee

Veteran actress Regina King stands as a beacon in Oscar-nominated 'If Beale Street Could Talk' performance

SHORT FILMS

High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'

Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight

Short film 'Bao' earns filmmaker her 1st Oscar nomination

The impact of divorce on a child leads to an Oscar nomination for a Bay Area animator

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsmoviesaward shows
OSCARS
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
How the Oscars made history this year
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
How the Oscars made history this year
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
How the Oscars made history this year
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Show More
PARTY ON! Dana Carvey, Mike Myers reunite at Oscars
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
More News