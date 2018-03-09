OSCARS

Oscars: There will be a new category for popular movies

EMBED </>More Videos

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

If you're a fan of the types of movies that break box office records, you might have more reason to tune into the Oscars soon. Starting in 2020, the award show will be adding a popular film category.


The jury's still out on whether any of this year's popular movies, such as Marvel's Black Panther (2018's highest-grossing film so far) will garner a nomination in the coveted Best Picture category for the 2019 telecast. But for future hits, Wednesday's announcement means more recognition during Hollywood's Biggest Night.

Though movies that are a hit at the box office often nab awards in technical categories such as Best Visual Effects, they don't typically take home the night's biggest honor. None of the Best Picture winners over the last five years broke $100 million in the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

However, a Best Picture win for a blockbuster is not unheard of. The 2003 winner, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, earned more than $377 million while 1997's Titanic earned a whopping $600 million.

In addition to announcing the new category, the Oscars said the 2020 telecast will be "more globally accessible" and will take place earlier in the year on Feb. 9.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Marvel and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
Famed artist animates Walt Disney Family Museum
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Life after Macy's: Some Stonestown Galleria shops struggling after anchor tenant's closure
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Firefighters expect to control Mendocino Complex Fires in weeks
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
Woman plays dead after bear breaks into home
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality possible today
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Show More
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Bay Area National Night Out events help humanize cops
More News