ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Penny Marshall, 'Laverne and Shirley' star and 'Big' director, dies at 75

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at all the notable deaths that occured this year

LOS ANGELES --
Penny Marshall, the comedic actress and director who helmed such blockbusters as "Big" after rising to fame on the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Monday evening at her home in Hollywood Hills, her publicist announced Tuesday. She was 75.

The cause of death was complications from diabetes, publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement, adding that Marshall died "peacefully."

After appearing as Laverne, opposite Cindy Williams' Shirley, on the hit 1970s series, Marshall went on to direct several well-received films including "Awakenings" in 1990 and 1992's "A League of Their Own."

RELATED: Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018

She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, Bega said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentobituarycomedyhollywoodLos AngelesHollywoodHollywood Hills
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Bay Area Filipinos react to new Miss Universe 2018
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom of 2-year-old on life support at Oakland hospital granted US visa
More big waves hit Bay Area coastline
Sentencing for Michael Flynn has been delayed
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Chicago mourns 2 police officers fatally struck by train while chasing a suspect
Show More
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
CBS denies $120 million severance payout to former CEO Les Moonves
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
New California laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
More News