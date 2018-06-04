BACHELORETTE

San Francisco man vyes for 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's heart

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco man named John Graham who helped develop Venmo will vye for 'Bachelorette' Becca's heart on the upcoming episode. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area is well represented on this season of "The Bachelorette."

We already said goodbye to Grant Vandevanter from Danville as the romance was over before it began because he was sent packing on the first night.

However, John Graham from San Francisco is still in it. He's an engineer who formerly helped develop Venmo who will continue to vye for Becca Kufrin's heart. "When you see her, it is so comforting. It's an amazing quality you want in a partner," Graham said.

Click on the video player above to hear from Kufrin on what drew her to Graham.

Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelorette" Mondays at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorettebecca kufrinABC premierescominguprosesSan FranciscoDanville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she's engaged
Meet the 28 men vying for 'Bachelorette' Becca's heart
BACHELORETTE
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
More bachelorette
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News