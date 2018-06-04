San Francisco man vyes for 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's heart

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area is well represented on this season of "The Bachelorette."
We already said goodbye to Grant Vandevanter from Danville as the romance was over before it began because he was sent packing on the first night.
However, John Graham from San Francisco is still in it. He's an engineer who formerly helped develop Venmo who will continue to vye for Becca Kufrin's heart. "When you see her, it is so comforting. It's an amazing quality you want in a partner," Graham said.
Click on the video player above to hear from Kufrin on what drew her to Graham.
Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelorette" Mondays at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Here for the right reasons: #TheBachelorette hooked us up with a sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode! @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/0gy3MKi3NP— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 4, 2018
HAPPY MONDAY!! 🌹🍷 #Bachelorette@BacheloretteABC @ABC pic.twitter.com/yRh8DN0eqo— GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) June 4, 2018