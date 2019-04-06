San Francisco AMC theater to host Marvel marathon ahead of 'Avengers: Endgame' release

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Marvel movie fans, assemble!Three AMC Theatres across the country, including AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco, are giving moviegoers the opportunity to watch every single Marvel movie in a row leading up to the release of "Avengers: Endgame."That means fans will get to spend a total of 59 hours and seven minutes watching 22 Marvel movies back-to-back.The epic marathon will kick-off at all three theaters on Tuesday, April 23 and go all the way through Thursday, April 25, the day before "Avengers: Endgame" will be released.AMC River East 21 in Illinois and AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York are the other two theaters taking part in the Marvel movie marathon.Fans interested in binge watching their favorite superhero movies will be paying $125 a ticket.On Tuesday, "Avengers: Endgame" broke Fandango's ticket pre-sale record in a mere six hours.The 22 Marvel movies in order:Iron Man (2008)The Incredible Hulk (2008)Iron Man 2 (2010)Thor (2011)Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)The Avengers (2012)Iron Man 3 (2013)Thor: The Dark World (2013)Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)Ant-Man (2015)Captain America: Civil War (2016)Doctor Strange (2016)Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)Thor: Ragnarok (2017)Black Panther (2018)Avengers: Infinity War (2018)Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)Captain Marvel (2019)Avengers: Endgame (2019)