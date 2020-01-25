San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: Sourdough Sam plays games, dresses in 'Miami Vice' attire, dances with 'Midday LIVE' crew

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- So, Larry Beil got some cheerleading lessons from the 49ers Gold Rush on Thursday's 4pm newscast.

Now, the Midday LIVE team got the chance to have some fun with the face of the 49ers, Sourdough Sam! He is about to head to Miami for the Super Bowl!

First, Reggie Aqui played several games, including "Soup or Bowl." Then, the crew had to imitate the mascot's dance moves. But before it was fun, they paid tribute to Mr. Peanut.

