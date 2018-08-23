PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Steven Tyler sends cease-desist letter to President Trump over use of Aerosmith songs

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sent cease-and-desist letters to President Donald Trump a day after he used one of the band's songs during a campaign rally.

WASHINGTON --
Attorneys for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sent cease-and-desist letters to President Donald Trump a day after he used one of the band's songs during a campaign rally.

The letter asked Trump to stop using the song "Livin' On the Edge" and other Aerosmith songs at his political rallies. His most recent use of the song happened Tuesday in West Virginia.

In the letter, Trump is accused of falsely implying that Tyler endorses Trump for president.

RELATED: President Trump says he cancelled military parade, citing the 'ridiculously high' price tag

It's not the first time he's feuded with Tyler over the use of Aerosmith songs. Tyler's attorneys sent two previous letters in 2015 while Trump was on the campaign trail.

For more stories, photos, and video on President Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticsPresident Donald Trumprock musicmusic newscelebritybandrallyu.s. & worldWashington DCLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Tibbetts' murder sparks new debate on immigration reform between Trump, Pelosi
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
More President Donald Trump
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Trump warns of stock market crash if he's impeached: 'Everybody would be very poor'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane
Stabbing victim found at San Jose gas station
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Water main break in Walnut Creek impacts 94 households
AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!
More News