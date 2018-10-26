HALLOWEEN

Take a tour of Great America's creepy 'Halloween Haunt' attraction in Santa Clara

EMBED </>More Videos

GHOULISH MAKEUP ALERT: Some of the "scare zones" at the amusement park include a terrifying version of the Tooth Fairy's lair complete with actors in realistically terrifying costumes. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim got a tour of Great America's Halloween attraction, the "Halloween Haunt," complete with gory makeup and actors in terrifying costumes.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018

Lim braved a trip through a ghoulish version of the Tooth Fairy's lair, one of the "scare zones" at the Santa Clara amusement park, and spoke with park workers about the tremendous amount of preparation that goes into making the Halloween event truly spook-tacular.



Learn more about Halloween Haunt at California's Great America here.

VIDEO: Dion Lim's Facebook Live went behind the scenes with the makeup crew at California's Great America
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenbay area eventsamusement parkamusement rideSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Drake throwing Halloween-themed birthday party in SF
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Better know a drag queen: Lindsay Slowhands
Hulu to provide audio service for blind customers
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
SF Events: Halloween is here, World Veg Fest, SF Gay Men’s Chorus 40th Birthday and more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
Decayed human skull found in Oakland backyard
Show More
Video shows moment Pittsburg police shot, killed man
Only some get underground PG&E lines as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fire
Belgium store owner outsmarts gang of robbers
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
More News