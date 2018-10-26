SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim got a tour of Great America's Halloween attraction, the "Halloween Haunt," complete with gory makeup and actors in terrifying costumes.
Lim braved a trip through a ghoulish version of the Tooth Fairy's lair, one of the "scare zones" at the Santa Clara amusement park, and spoke with park workers about the tremendous amount of preparation that goes into making the Halloween event truly spook-tacular.
Meet my new friend! 😬 Behind the scenes at @CAGreatAmerica’s Halloween 🎃 Spectacular! 👻 Gallons of fake blood, prosthetics & a scary 😱good time 4+5pm @abc7newsbayarea! pic.twitter.com/poZo3nv0Hr— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 26, 2018
