DISNEY WORLD

Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman! (Nairoby Sandoval via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak & Branson Kimball
ORLANDO, Fla. --
Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman!

It now looks like there may be trouble in the House of Mouse.

That's because on Sunday, Minnie got a special surprise - a proposal from her fan Johnny at Walt Disney World.

When Johnny saw Minnie at Epcot, he just couldn't help himself, so he got down on one knee and asked for Minnie's hand in marriage.

Minnie smiled, accepted, and hugged her new man!

What a sweet moment right? Well, it would have been if Mickey didn't see the whole thing go down!
In a video posted to Twitter, the camera pans to Mickey just after Minnie accepts.

Minnie grabbed her heart as she ran off screen to check on Mickey. And he wasn't having it.


He stood still for several seconds before walking away while pointing toward Johnny, who instantly cried out, "Oh, Mickey, I'm sorry."

But, his apology wasn't good enough for the famous mouse.
Mickey quickly turned around and gave him the "I've got my eyes on you" gesture before storming off.

But what does this mean for the famous duo? Mickey and Minnie both declined to comment.

The tweet has since gone viral, being viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentMinnie Mousemickey mousedisneyviral videobuzzworthytrendingDisney WorlddisneylandFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEY WORLD
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Mom loses necklace with daughter's ashes during Disney race
More Disney World
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
MoviePass goes from $10 per month to $15
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex fires grow to more than 110,000 acres
Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War arrive in Hawaii
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Clear Lake evacuees waiting for OK to return home
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
Show More
Senate fails to approve additional election security spending despite growing threat
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
Some Carr Fire evacuees return home
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs $11B city budget
More News