disney

Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer

A new "Frozen II" trailer has arrived, and Elsa and Anna are embarking on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

The new look at the animated sequel dropped on Tuesday exclusively on "Good Morning America."

RELATED: Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer during NBA Finals

In the sequel, sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) go on a journey with their friends Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). In the new trailer, we learned that the purpose of the journey is to learn more about the past, specifically the origin of Elsa's powers.

In the latest trailer, we also get to meet a new character named Nokk. According to Disney, Nokk is a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse.

Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have joined the cast but their characters have not yet been announced, according to IMDB.

SEE ALSO: Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

Ahead of the trailer release, fans also got a new poster on Monday, featuring new looks for the sisters.



"Frozen II" will be released about six years after the beloved 2013 animated film, which won Oscars for Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Let It Go." It created a cultural phenomenon and led to shorts and a Broadway show. As with the first film, "Frozen II" will be co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will also return.

"Frozen II" hits theaters on November 22.

MORE ABOUT "FROZEN II"

'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' docu-series to chronicle making of 'Frozen' sequel

'Frozen 2': Disney releases first teaser trailer

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviedisneymovie news
DISNEY
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News