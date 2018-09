A winter-themed park will bring seasonal cheer to San Francisco at the end of November.ABC7 News spoke with the owner of Bietak Productions, who confirmed Winter Park will open at Civic Center November 30 and will feature a 6,000-square-foot ice rink and a lighted forest.The park will be open from noon to 10 p.m. through January 6.The park is modeled after the Wiener Eistraum in Vienna, Austria.