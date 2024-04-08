Excitement builds for Monday's solar eclipse as Bay Area gears up for viewing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of Americans in 13 states will experience a total eclipse Monday. Here in the Bay Area, we'll see a partial eclipse, but excitement is still high.

It's a super festive atmosphere in Junction Texas, where physicist Dr. Desire Whitmore from San Francisco's Exploratorium is getting ready to watch the sun vanish for several minutes.

"This is my first total solar eclipse. I'm losing my mind a little bit. I have lots of energy," Whitmore said.

Dr. Whitmore and her staff will broadcast live from Texas on the Exploratorium's website and YouTube channel during the eclipse, starting at 10:45 a.m. pacific time.

Texas is one of 13 states that will experience totality -- about four minutes of darkness.

"I can't wait. It's going to get dark, cold, the light is going to be weird. I'm going to be surrounded by amazing humans who are just as curious as I am," Whitmore said.

Exploratorium visitors can watch the total eclipse broadcasts from Texas and Mexico.

Although the Bay Area will see only a partial eclipse, you'll still need safety glasses.

The countdown is on for the rare total solar eclipse and although the Bay Area is missing out on totality, there's no shortage of excitement.

The eyewear is going fast at the Exploratorium store.

"We've been selling 100 per day. We're down to our very last stock," said Samantha Holley from the Exploratorium Store.

She says to make sure the glasses you buy are legit and have the "ISO certified" seal.

"If you don't have safety glasses, you can do things like observe shadows, you can punch a hole in cards, use a colander or a slotted spoon," Whitmore said.

In the North Bay, experts are recommending some wide-open spaces for ideal eclipse viewing, like Lagoon Park in San Rafael.

"It has unobstructed views that look out toward the marsh," said Marin County Parks Ranger Ian Mclorg.

Ranger Mclorg says the spot near the Civic Center is accessable by the SMART train and bus.

"I'm excited. It's a unique opportunity to get outside and see something different with a natural phenomenon," Mclorg said.

Karla Kvam says she wouldn't miss it.

"Absolutely, I plan to see it. I think it's going to be an exciting event," Kvam said.

Happy viewing!

