ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Airbnb responds to another Bay Area unauthorized party caught on Ring security camera

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Airbnb is responding to a claim regarding another Bay Area party at a rental property on Halloween.
That's the same night five people were shot and killed at an Airbnb party in Orinda. The Vallejo party was captured on Ring security cameras.
The homeowner shared the video with ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow, and tonight, Airbnb is responding.
Dozens of people in costumes arrived at a Vallejo Airbnb Halloween night, paying to attend a party.
A sign outside the home reads, "No loud talking, music, or noise after 8 pm"
The homeowner says he had no idea the party would be taking place.
"They were brand new guests to the platform. They were coming for one night and that's all we know," said Chris Young.
Young says the booking guest reached out to him the next day to report some small damage, saying she fell and her heel went through the wall.
"We get down here and there's a hole about that big in the wall," said Young motioning largely with his hands.
"And the house smelled like marijuana and we're like okay there's a little bit more to this than what is being represented," he continued.
So Young checked the home's Ring security cameras.
"The more I watched it, it became evident this was a full-on, organized house party," said Young.
Complete with a hot pink stripper pole guests installed.
"There's scratches in the ceiling, you have a handprint over here," said Young motioning to the ceiling.
But the most disturbing thing Young says he discovered was partygoers talking about the Orinda Airbnb Halloween party and fatal shooting which happened the same night.
"Someone starts shooting you need to be able to duck," said one person outside the home to another. The couple appeared to be acting as bouncers patting down guests and explaining why.
"We patting down too. You guys know about Orinda," said one.
"They got shot up."
"Where? Where," asked guests.
"Orinda," the makeshift bouncer replied.
"The folks here were aware about what went on down there," said Young.
In an emailed statement, Airbnb tells the I-Team:
"Unauthorized parties have no place on Airbnb and we have removed the booking guest from our community and are quickly working to support the host through our $1 Million Host Guarantee. To address unauthorized house parties, beginning on December 15 we are expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection models to all of North America. This will help identify suspicious reservations and stop unauthorized parties before they start."
Airbnb also confirms they already settled another claim with Young. Two weeks prior to the Halloween party, Young says different guests stole the washer and dryer, television, even the coffee maker, toaster and microwave.
Young says he wishes guests were under the same microscope as hosts. Still, he calls both "isolated incidents."
"They're doing the best they can right now all I ask is keep doing it," said Young referring to Airbnb.
Airbnb says CEO Brian Chesky emailed all Airbnb employees on Nov. 6 with an update on Airbnb's initiatives.
