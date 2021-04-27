explosion

Car explosion along Texas highway caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

Car explosion along Texas highway caught on video

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A car explosion along a Texas highway was caught on camera Monday.

The video shows the moments the vehicle explodes on Highway 114 as cars drive by on the opposite side of the road in Southlake, Texas.

EMBED More News Videos

The video shows the moments the vehicle explodes on Highway 114 as cars drive by on the opposite side of the road in Southlake, Texas.



Despite the burst of flames, officials say no one was injured.

Police remind people that if you see your car smoking, safely pull over, and get out and away from the vehicle before calling for assistance.

"This video does look like something out of Hollywood, but things go wrong sometimes. Err on the side of caution. We like you and want you to be around awhile," the Southlake Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said the vehicle owner did everything right in this situation to help prevent more damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
At least 98 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News