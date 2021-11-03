Technology

Startup competing with Facebook for 'Meta' trademark will sell for $20M, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There could be trademark fight for Facebook's parent company.

An Arizona startup says it has already trademarked the name "Meta."

According to Business Insider, Meta PC's founder says his company filed for the Meta trademark in August.

Facebook applied for the name on October 28.

The filings haven't been approved, meaning Meta PC doesn't own the "Meta" brand just yet, setting the stage for a legal battle.

TMZ reports Meta PC's founders are willing to sell the name to Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million.

