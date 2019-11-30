Babies dressed as characters from Disney's 'Frozen' at Kansas City hospital: VIDEO

KANSAS CITY (KGO) -- A maternity ward near Kansas City has been "Frozen" over.Newborns are dressed up as characters from the hit Disney movie at Saint Luke's South Hospital.There is an Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.The sequel to the hit movie chronicles their adventures once again and has been a big hit, debuting in the top spot.It also set a global record in the process.Even when the babies outgrow these outfits, they'll have the legacy of starting their lives when "Frozen 2" started its theatrical run.