Deported Oakland nurse Maria Sanchez returns home, reunites with children

This photo shows Maria Sanchez and her daughter at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland nurse who was deported in August 2017 is back in the United States and reunited with her children.

Her family was waiting for her arrival Saturday at San Francisco International airport, and so were several media crews, knowing it would be an emotional welcome.


Maria Mendoza-Sanchez was deported to Mexico with her husband Eusebio in August 2017.

The couple has four children and held jobs, paid taxes, and had no legal trouble for two decades in the United States before the deportation.

'A nightmare': Family bids goodbye as undocumented father of 2 is deported

Today, Maria was finally able to come home with a visa.

Eusebio was not.

Maria tells ABC7 News that she and her husband discussed the possibility that one of them may be able to come back without the other. In that case, they decided one of them would come home to their children.

An Oakland nurse and her husband will be deported on Wednesday, after ICE denied a stay request from Senator Dianne Feinstein, who fought to keep the family together.

