#Now several crews are on standby for the arrival of Maria Sanchez at @flySFO. The #Oakland nurse is returning home tonight. She was deported to Mexico last year @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/BcxfQjlCv8 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 16, 2018

Maria Sanchez says this is a dream she didn’t think would come true so quickly. Tears are welling up in her eyes @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/CoJiwTaYsw — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2312436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Oakland nurse and her husband will be deported on Wednesday, after ICE denied a stay request from Senator Dianne Feinstein, who fought to keep the family together.

An Oakland nurse who was deported in August 2017 is back in the United States and reunited with her children.Her family was waiting for her arrival Saturday at San Francisco International airport, and so were several media crews, knowing it would be an emotional welcome.The couple has four children and held jobs, paid taxes, and had no legal trouble for two decades in the United States before the deportation.Today, Maria was finally able to come home with a visa.Eusebio was not.Maria tells ABC7 News that she and her husband discussed the possibility that one of them may be able to come back without the other. In that case, they decided one of them would come home to their children.