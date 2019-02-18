FAMILY & PARENTING

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search

Jackie Bridges-Cameron and Patricia Krohn-Pope meet at San Francisco International Airport. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An adopted Portland woman made the trip of a lifetime to San Francisco, meeting the aunt she never knew she had.

Jackie Bridges-Cameron had been searching for her biological family for 17 years after her mother and father passed away. After going through a list of 7,000 possible names and not finding any relatives, she turned to a DNA testing kit from Ancestry.com.


A match revealed Patricia Krohn-Pope, a woman who lives in Livermore.

"I got a surprise one day over my email that somebody thought they were related to me because they did a DNA test. I discovered more information online and did a second test and...we are related!" laughs Krohn-Pope.

RELATED: Two half brothers meet for first time in San Francisco thanks to social media
What resulted was a year of emails and phone calls, which leads us to San Francisco International Airport.

Bridges-Cameron is arriving on a Sun Country flight and the two women, niece and aunt, will meet for the first time.


After what seems like an eternity of waiting, watching the planes roll onto the tarmac, the moment finally arrives.

Patricia is beside herself as she runs to the arrivals gate.



"That's her! Ahhhh! I never thought I would see this!"

The two women embrace and shed tears of joy. Jackie in particular, as Patrica symbolizes a whole new family just waiting for her a few miles away.

"My only blood relative before this point was my son," smiles Jackie. "And I had to make him. So it...it's...I don't want to start crying again!"

RELATED: Man finds long-lost father through DNA test

The two women share uncanny similarities. Jackie works in the same industry, at the same employer that Patricia did before she retired.

The two share birthdays only one day apart (though there is 11 years between them) and similar medical histories.

Jackie and Patricia plan to spend not only a long weekend, but the rest of their lives making more memories together and making up for lost time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyreunionfeel goodDNAbuzzworthyu.s. & worldSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Valentine's Day craft: How to create a candy necklace
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Stephen, Ayesha Curry attribute marriage success to putting each other before their children
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Crews extinguish Tesla fire following crash into Fremont tree
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Former Pres. Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
More News