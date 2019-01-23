FAMILY & PARENTING

Gender reveal lasagna is a thing

There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound? (Villa Italian Kitchen/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound?

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas for $140.

The restaurant has several Bay Area locations.

It says its creation is made-to-order.

It comes with both ricotta and mozzarella cheese with a pink or blue filling, garlic rolls and salad.

This dish from serves 12 people, including expectant mothers and their growing babies.

For more information and to order a gender reveal lasagna, go here.
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
