VIDEO: LA dad cries tears of joy after family surprises him with new truck for his 60th birthday

LOS ANGELES -- One Los Angeles dad received a present he will never forget when his family surprised him with his dream car for his 60th birthday.
His daughter, Yesenia Valencia, posted a video of her dad crying tears of happiness when they unveiled his gift earlier this summer.
Valencia said her dad had driven the same truck for the last 23 years and always dreamed of getting a brand new one.
His kids and wife call it a small repayment for the unconditional love and sacrifice he's made for them.
