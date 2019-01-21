ADOPTION

'You are my forever home': 8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal

The little girl held up a sign that read, "Papi, You are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

ALABASTER, ALABAMA --
A young girl pulled off quite the surprise when she asked her stepdad to adopt her.

Leonardo Avila was blind folded and guided to the mound of a baseball field when he opened his eyes, there was his 8-year-old stepdaughter holding a sign with a very important question.

WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift

"Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

Leonardo has been in his stepdaughter's life since she was eight months old. He went on to marry her mom and says they've always had a close bond. Both agree this just feels good, but also normal.

"I'm just so thankful, so blessed to know I have an amazing little girl right here," said Avila.

