Hot Topics: Why are people in the U.S. having fewer babies?

New census reports show Americans are having less babies, but why is that? We discuss in today's Midday Live Hot Topics! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The fertility rate in the U.S. dropped to its lowest level in three decades.

The CDC just released new numbers.

Only South Dakota and Utah had birth rates high enough to maintain their populations.

California ranked 40th.

There's two sides of the coin here.

Is this a sign of success for contraception and falling teen birth rates, or is this just where we are as a society?

We discuss in today's Midday Live Hot Topics!

To take a look at more local news and local hot topics, watch ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays starting at 11:00 a.m.
